Mims (hand) is questionable to play Saturday versus the Steelers.

Mims opened the week with a pair of limited practices before sitting out Thursday's final session of the week. The offensive tackle is expected to be a game time decision and when asked about if Mims will be able to play, head coach Zac Taylor said "we'll see," according to Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer. If Mims can't play, Devin Cochran would be the top candidate to start at right tackle against Pittsburgh.