Bengals' Amarius Mims: Returns to action
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mims (shin) has returned to Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Charlie Goldsmith of the Dayton Daily News reports.
Mims was evaluated by medical staff, and his shin injury was determined to be harmless enough to play through. The right tackle has reclaimed his position on the offensive line from Cody Ford.
