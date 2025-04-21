Mims played through a broken right hand towards the end of the 2024 season, Charlie Goldsmith reports.
Mims played in limited snaps towards the end of the 2024 season, and was dealing with a banged up ankle in addition to his broken hand. He'll be counted on to take the next step up after having mixed results in his rookie season.
