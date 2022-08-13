Allen exited Friday night's preseason game against Arizona to be evaluated for a possible concussion.

Allen is questionable to return Friday after heading to the locker room with a potential concussion. The 29-year-old backup signal-caller has seen the majority of Cincinnati's first-team reps during practice while starter Joe Burrow is out after undergoing an appendectomy July 26. With Allen out, fourth-year quarterback Jake Browning should work as the Bengals' primary passer for much of Friday's game.

More News