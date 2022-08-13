Allen exited Friday night's preseason game against Arizona to be evaluated for a possible concussion.
Allen is questionable to return Friday after heading to the locker room with a potential concussion. The 29-year-old backup signal-caller has seen the majority of Cincinnati's first-team reps during practice while starter Joe Burrow is out after undergoing an appendectomy July 26. With Allen out, fourth-year quarterback Jake Browning should work as the Bengals' primary passer for much of Friday's game.
More News
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Will start preseason opener•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Seeing additional QB reps•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Re-ups with Cincinnati•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Scheduled for free agency•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Mediocre in spot start•
-
Bengals' Brandon Allen: Likely filling in for Burrow•