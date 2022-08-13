Allen was ruled out after suffering a concussion during Friday's preseason opener against Arizona.
Allen was previously seen heading to Cincinnati's locker room after being evaluated for a concussion on the sidelines, and he'll likely have to miss extended time this preseason after this injury was later confirmed Friday night. As a result, Jake Browning stepped in as the Bengals' quarterback with starter Joe Burrow still recovering from an offseason appendix surgery. During Allen's presumptive absence, Browning will likely split snaps with undrafted signal-caller Drew Plitt this preseason.
