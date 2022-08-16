Allen (concussion) returned to practice Monday after suffering a concussion in Friday's loss to the Cardinals, Richard Skinner of WKRC-TV reports.

Allen has cleared concussion protocol, putting him on track to start again when the Bengals visit the Giants on Sunday for their second preseason game. The veteran played just one series in Friday's first preseason action before being ruled out with a concussion. The expectation was that Allen would've played the entire first half in the contest. This very well could be the case Sunday, especially with starter Joe Burrow still recovering from an offseason appendix surgery.