Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Reader (knee) will play Sunday against the Steelers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

Reader was designated to return from injured reserve Monday after missing the previous six games due to an MCL sprain, but he appears to have progressed well during practice and is in line to suit up Sunday. Despite Taylor's optimism, Reader won't officially clear his injury designation until the Bengals activate the defensive tackle from IR, which may not happen until Sunday morning.