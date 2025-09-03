default-cbs-image
Sample (undisclosed) did not appear on the Bengals' injury report Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Sample suffered an undisclosed injury during the preseason, but he now appears to be back to full health. The tight end will operate as a depth option behind Mike Gesicki and Noah Fant in Sunday's regular-season opener against the Browns.

