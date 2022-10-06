McPherson (groin) was a full participant during Thursday's practice, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports.

McPherson unexpectedly popped up with a groin injury on Cincinnati's injury report Wednesday, which left him limited during practice. However, the 23-year-old appears to have moved past this issue heading into Sunday's game against Baltimore. McPherson converted nine of his 11 field-goal attempts and six of seven PATs over the first four weeks of the season.

