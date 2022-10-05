McPherson was a limited participant at practice Wednesday with a groin injury, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
McPherson may have picked up the injury in the Bengals' Week 4 win over the Dolphins, but his participation in practice in some capacity indicates it's probably not too severe. Regardless, the second-year kicker's status will be one to monitor ahead of a primetime matchup at Baltimore this Sunday.
More News
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Perfect in Thursday night win•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Makes two field goals in win•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Flawless in Week 2•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Mixed results in loss•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Hits 50-yarder in preseason•
-
Bengals' Evan McPherson: Makes all four kicks in Super Bowl•