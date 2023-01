McPherson made both of his field-goal attempts and all three of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 27-16 win over the Ravens.

McPherson converted from 34 and 26 yards on his field goals. After a fantastic rookie season, McPherson was less accurate this year, with his 112 total points placing outside the top 15 for kickers league-wide. He'll now turn his focus to Sunday night's wild-card game and rematch versus the Ravens.