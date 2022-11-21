McPherson nailed all three field goals, including one from 54 yards, along with four extra point attempts in the Bengals' win over the Steelers.
McPherson had been slumping in recent games, but he turned it around Sunday in a tough venue in Heinz Field, battling some wind to boot.
