McPherson converted both of his field-goal attempts and all three extra-point tries during Sunday's 27-24 win over the Chiefs.

McPherson entered Cincinnati's Week 10 bye having missed three total kicks over the Bengals' two games prior. Since then, the second-year pro has gone 7-for-7 on his field-goal attempts and 9-for-9 on PAT tries across the team's last three matchups. McPherson is someone who should be rostered in most leagues given his ability to kick from distance, as well as the Bengals' high-powered offense which allows more scoring opportunities.