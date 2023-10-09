McPherson made both of his field-goal attempts and all four extra-point tries in Sunday's 34-20 win over the Cardinals.

With the Bengals able to find the end zone multiple times in Week 5, McPherson was able to kick as many PATs as he had all season, going 4-for-4 and bringing his season total to 8-for-8. Both of his FGAs were good from 40 yards out, leaving him perfect on the year on field-goal tries under 50 yards, and 9-for-11 overall. Next up for McPherson and the Bengals is a Week 6 matchup with the Seahawks.