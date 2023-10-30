McPherson converted one of his two field-goal attempts and all four of his extra-point tries in Sunday's 31-17 win at San Francisco.

McPherson missed his first field-goal try of the day from 50 yards out in the middle of the second quarter, failing to help Cincinnati expand on a 14-7 lead. Later though, he partially made up for the missed chance by connecting on a 56-yarder early in the third quarter to extend the Bengals' lead to 17-10. In all, he has made just four of his seven field-goal attempts from 50-plus yards out in 2023, a far cry from the 87.5 percent conversion rate he managed from that range his first two years in the league. He's still been generally effective overall though, and he projects as a fine fantasy option in Week 9 when Cincinnati hosts Buffalo.