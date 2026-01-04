Chase caught eight of 10 targets for 96 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-18 loss to the Browns.

The superstar wideout fell just short of his eighth 100-yard performance of the season, but Chase did make his eighth trip to the end zone in 16 games with a four-yard toss from Joe Burrow in the fourth quarter. Chase wraps up 2025 with a 125-1,412-8 line on a career-high 185 targets, and his ability to continue posting elite numbers even with Burrow having missed half the year should keep him locked in as a first-round selection in 2026 fantasy drafts.