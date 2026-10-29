Chase (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, Mike Petraglia of CLNSCincy.com reports.

After sitting out Wednesday's session, Chase assuaged any concerns regarding his availability for Sunday's game against the Titans by practicing without limitations Thursday. The star wide receiver will look to pick up the pace following what has been a slow start by his lofty standards. Chase is averaging a career-low 58.5 receiving yards per game after notching at least 76 yards per game in each of the previous five regular seasons.