Chase secured five of nine targets for 31 yards in the Bengals' 22-20 loss to the Commanders on Monday night.

The Commanders focused on keeping Chase in check after his 231-yard outburst against the Steelers in Week 10, and they executed that plan to near perfection. The superstar wideout finished with his third-lowest yardage total of the season, and his sparsest since Week 4. Chase still extended his streak of five-plus-catch efforts to six games, and he'll look to bounce back to his usual level of production in a Week 12 home matchup against a vulnerable Saints defense Sunday.