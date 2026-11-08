Chase caught 10 of 12 targets for 155 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Falcons.

The superstar wideout hit the ground running in Madrid, capping Cincinnati's first drive with a 47-yard touchdown catch from Joe Burrow. It was Chase's fourth straight game getting into the end zone, a stretch in which he's delivered a stellar 32-435-4 line on 45 targets, and Sunday's 155 receiving yards were a season high. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 10 during a crucial AFC North battle against the Steelers.