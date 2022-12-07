Mixon will need to go through a contact practice before he can be cleared from the NFL's concussion protocol, though coach Zac Taylor noted Wednesday that "everything is positive right now" in terms of the running back's status ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, Marisa Contipelli of the Bengals' official site reports.

Mixon was limited at practice last week before being made inactive versus the Chiefs in Week 13, but it sounds as though the Bengals' top back is trending toward a return to the lineup this weekend. In Mixon's absence, Samaje Perine has been handling the bulk of the team's backfield touches.