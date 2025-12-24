Bengals' Jordan Battle: Paces team in stops Week 16
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Battle registered 10 tackles (six solo) and forced a fumble Sunday in a 45-21 win over Miami.
Battle was particularly proficient on special teams, with five of his 10 stops coming as part of that unit. It was the fourth time this season the third-year safety has reached double-digit tackles in a game. Battle also made a key play when he forced a fumble that was recovered by a teammate early in the third quarter, setting up a Bengals touchdown six plays later.
