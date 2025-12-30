Battle finished Sunday's 37-14 win over Arizona with three tackles (all assisted).

Battle had posted at least seven tackles in four of his previous five games coming into Week 17, but he was less prolific in that category against the Cardinals. He did, however, manage a 72 percent defensive snap share -- tied for second-most among Bengals defensive backs -- so his reduced output wasn't related to playing time. Battle has been a steady part of Cincinnati's defense this season and heads into the team's season finale have already secured career-best marks with 122 tackles, four interceptions and two forced fumbles.