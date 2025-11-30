Gesicki had two catches for 19 yards on four targets in Thursday night's win over the Ravens. He played only 23 offensive snaps (29 percent), down from 28 the week before against New England.

While the game flow was considerably different than against the Pats, there was still plenty of passing volume to go around, with Joe Burrow throwing 46 passes. Gesicki has yet to score in the eight games in which he's played this year.