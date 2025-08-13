Gesicki (hamstring) is present at Wednesday's practice but rehabbing on the side field, Kelsey Conway of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Gesicki has missed over a week of practice, as well as Cincinnati's preseason opener against the Eagles, due to a hamstring injury sustained during practice on Saturday, Aug. 2. It remains to be seen whether the athletic tight end will be cleared in time to retake the field for Monday's upcoming preseason matchup against the Commanders. Recent tight end arrival Noah Fant also sat out versus Philadelphia, as he wasn't up to speed with the playbook, but he figures to have benefited from increased first-team reps with Gesicki sidelined.