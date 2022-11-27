Perine had 17 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, along with four catches for 35 yards in Sunday's win over the Titans.

Perine's yards per carry (3.4) aren't very impressive, but he earned some very tough first downs in short-yardage situations and got stronger as the game progressed. He's unlikely to supplant Joe Mixon (concussion) when Mixon is ready to return, but he'll continue to earn opportunities to spell him at times.