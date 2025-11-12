Perine (ankle) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports.

Perine's lack of practice activity coming out of Cincinnati's bye isn't entirely surprising, considering that he's working his way back from a high-ankle sprain suffered during the team's loss to Chicago in Week 9. If Perine isn't able to gain clearance for Sunday's contest against the Steelers, Tahj Brooks will stand to operate as the No. 2 option behind backfield leader Chase Brown.