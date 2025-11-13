default-cbs-image
Perine (ankle) did not practice Wednesday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports.

Perine appears to be trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's contest against the Steelers due to a high-ankle sprain, though he hasn't been officially ruled out yet. If Perine is indeed ruled out for Sunday's contest, rookie Tahj Brooks will benefit from an opportunity to handle increased work behind Chase Brown.

