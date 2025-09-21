Bengals' Samaje Perine: Won't return vs. Minnesota
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perine (thumb) has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Perine injured his right thumb in the first half of Sunday's game and won't return for the final two quarters of the contest. Tahj Brooks should see additional work out of the backfield behind Chase Brown due to Perine's injury.
More News
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Exits with thumb injury•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Limited to kick-return duties•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Targeted twice in Week 1•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Takes four snaps with starters•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Set to work behind Brown•
-
Bengals' Samaje Perine: Reunion with Cincinnati on tap•