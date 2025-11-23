default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Brooks is being evaluated for a possible concussion and is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Brooks appeared to get shaken up on the opening kickoff of the second half and is being evaluated by medical staff to determine whether he can return. With Samaje Perine (ankle) inactive, practice squad running back Gary Brightwell will provide backfield depth behind Chase Brown for as long as Brooks is out of the game.

More News