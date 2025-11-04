Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Chips in with two receptions
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hudson caught two balls for 42 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.
Hudson usually gets the third most offensive snaps among the Bengals tight ends, behind Noah Fant and Drew Sample, though Sample is almost exclusively used as a blocker. The activity level of all three of the aforementioned tight ends has increased following Mike Gesicki's pectoral injury.
More News
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Logs reception in return•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Good to go for Week 8•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Upgrades to full practice Thursday•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Won't play vs. Pittsburgh•
-
Bengals' Tanner Hudson: Estimated as DNP again Tuesday•