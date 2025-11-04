default-cbs-image
Hudson caught two balls for 42 yards in Sunday's loss to the Bears.

Hudson usually gets the third most offensive snaps among the Bengals tight ends, behind Noah Fant and Drew Sample, though Sample is almost exclusively used as a blocker. The activity level of all three of the aforementioned tight ends has increased following Mike Gesicki's pectoral injury.

