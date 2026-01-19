Hudson and the Bengals agreed to a one-year contract extension Monday.

Hudson played in 15 games for Cincinnati this season, posting a 19-168-2 receiving line that was a near carbon copy of his 19-154-1 line from 2024, though he saw action in just 11 regular-season contests during that 2024 campaign. His past two seasons have paled in comparison to his 2023 campaign when he recorded 39 catches on 50 targets for 352 yards a touchdown across 12 regular-season games, but the Bengals value his contributions enough to keep in the fold for at least another season. Mike Gesicki will likely remain Cincinnati's No. 1 tight end next year, but Hudson could get a bigger role if Noah Fant, who is slated to be a free agent, doesn't return.