Hudson recorded a nine-yard reception on two targets while playing 11 of the Bengals' 59 snaps on offense in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Jets.

Hudson was back in action after missing the Bengals' Week 7 win over the Steelers while recovering from a concussion. Though the Bengals have now played two games without No. 1 tight end Mike Gesicki (pectoral), Hudson doesn't look as though he'll be in line for a substantial increase in snaps Noah Fant has replaced Gesicki as the Bengals' top pass-catching option at tight end, while Drew Sample (54 percent snap share in Week 8) continues to see ample playing time at the position thanks to his blocking skills. Hudson has shown strong receiving skills on a per-snap basis during his career, but unless he cuts further into Fant's opportunities, he'll remain off the radar in most fantasy leagues.