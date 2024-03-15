Irwin has agreed to a one-year deal to remain with the Bengals, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The report notes that Irwin's deal with the Bengals is worth $2 million. With the 28-year-old back in the fold, and Tyler Boyd a free agent, Irwin should have a chance to compete with Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones for WR snaps behind behind Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins (assuming he remains with Cincinnati) this coming season. In 16 regular-season games in 2023, Irwin caught 25 of his 32 targets for 316 yards and a TD.