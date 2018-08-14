Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited snap count?
When asked about how he would manage Eifert and what would happen if, theoretically, Eifert got to 50 snaps in a game, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said, "Well, I hope he never gets 50," Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.
This isn't necessarily confirmation of a snap count on Eifert, and it's the non-responsive type of answer that Lewis is known for. It shouldn't come as a shock that upon that glorious day that Eifert ever plays in a game, he'll likely be limited.
More News
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Staying busy in practice•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Status for first preseason game still unclear•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Avoiding setbacks so far•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Full participant Friday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Planned side work session Thursday•
-
Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Coming off PUP list•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Our latest 12-team PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down our latest 12-team PPR mock draft, which featured some different...
-
Ridley hoping for big rookie year
Jamey Eisenberg caught up with Falcons rookie receiver Calvin Ridley after his preseason debut...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Ride Ridley
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Believe it or not: Move Luck, Carson up?
Heath Cummings looks at the first week of the preseason and what you should take from it -...
-
2018 Fantasy Football: Riskiest picks
Matt Franciscovich is a former Fantasy Football analyst for NFL Network
-
No shock: Barkley looks like a star
Jamey Eisenberg was at MetLife Stadium for the Giants first preseason game against the Browns,...