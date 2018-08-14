Bengals' Tyler Eifert: Limited snap count?

When asked about how he would manage Eifert and what would happen if, theoretically, Eifert got to 50 snaps in a game, Bengals coach Marvin Lewis said, "Well, I hope he never gets 50," Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

This isn't necessarily confirmation of a snap count on Eifert, and it's the non-responsive type of answer that Lewis is known for. It shouldn't come as a shock that upon that glorious day that Eifert ever plays in a game, he'll likely be limited.