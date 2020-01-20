Bills' Andre Roberts: Boosts special teams
Roberts averaged 26.6 yards on 25 kickoff returns (fifth in the NFL among qualifiers) and 8.0 yards (10th in the NFL) on 28 punt returns this season in 13 games.
Roberts didn't do much in the passing game, catching just three of seven targets for 20 yards all season, but he remains one of the league's better return men and we imagine the Bills will be happy to have him back after he signed a two-year deal in March.
