Bills' Cory Carter: Suffers torn ACL
Carter (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.
Carter left Friday's preseason game against the Browns prematurely after going down with a knee injury to his plant leg, while the disappointing aftermath has resulted in the diagnosis of a torn ACL. He's slated to undergo surgery and miss the 2018 season as Colton Schmidt immediately becomes the No. 1 option at punter for Buffalo.
