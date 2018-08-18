Carter (knee) has been diagnosed with a torn ACL, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports.

Carter left Friday's preseason game against the Browns prematurely after going down with a knee injury to his plant leg, while the disappointing aftermath has resulted in the diagnosis of a torn ACL. He's slated to undergo surgery and miss the 2018 season as Colton Schmidt immediately becomes the No. 1 option at punter for Buffalo.

