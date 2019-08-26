Cory Carter: Let go by Bills
The Bills waived Carter (knee) on Monday.
Carter missed Friday's preseason matchup with Detroit because of his sore knee. The 25-year-old tore his ACL in August of 2018 and it seems to still be bothering him.
