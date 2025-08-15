Bills' Curtis Samuel: In line for limited practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Samuel (hamstring) will be limited at practice Friday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.
Samuel continues to manage a hamstring issue, but his participation in Friday's session is step in the right direction for the wideout, who is competing for targets in a Buffalo WR corps that's led by Khalil Shakir and Keon Coleman and also includes Joshua Palmer and Elijah Moore. Samuel seems more likely to get snaps in the Bills' Aug. 23 preseason finale than Sunday's contest against the Bears.
