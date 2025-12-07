Kincaid (hamstring/knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals.

After being listed as limited at practice Wednesday through Friday, Kincaid, who last saw game action Week 10, was deemed questionable to face Cincinnati. With his return to Buffalo's lineup confirmed, Kincaid will have an opportunity to reclaim his status as his team's top pass-catching tight end, a role that has resulted in him logging a 29/448/4 receiving line on 36 targets through the eight contests he's suited up for, a level of production that keeps the 2023 first-rounder on the fantasy lineup radar, when healthy.