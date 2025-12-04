Kincaid (hamstring/knee) was limited at practice Thursday.

Kincaid, who was also limited in Wednesday's walk-through, now has one more chance to practice fully in advance of Sunday's game against the Bengals. Per Matt Parrino of The Syracuse Post-Standard, the tight end, who last saw game action in Week 10, sported a knee brace on his left leg at practice Thursday, as he continues to manage a hamstring injury, along with a knee issue that popped up on Wednesday's injury report.