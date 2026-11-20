Kincaid (thumb/ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Matt Parrino reports.

The Bills are massive 16.5-point favorites at home against a Dolphins team missing its starting quarterback, so it presents an opportunity to give Kincaid a rest after he's been playing through injuries the last several weeks. Dawson Knox will remain an every-down tight end, with Jackson Hawes and Keleki Latu stepping into elevated spots. The biggest beneficiaries will likely be DJ Moore and Khalil Shakir in terms of target opportunities, though Buffalo should run all over this Miami defense.