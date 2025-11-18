Bills head coach Sean McDermott said that Kincaid (hamstring) won't participate in Tuesday's walk-through practice, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic reports.

Since Tuesday represents the Bills' most extensive on-field work of the week, Kincaid appears likely to remain out for a second straight game Thursday versus the Texans. While Kincaid sat out the Bills' Week 11 win over the Buccaneers, Dawson Knox operated as the clear top tight end, logging 77 percent of the offensive snaps and recording one catch for 23 yards on three targets. Jackson Hawes served as the No. 2 option at the position, playing 34 percent of the snaps without drawing a target.