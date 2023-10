Kincaid was placed in the league's concussion protocol Monday, Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo reports.

Kincaid was evaluated for a head injury in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars, but he was eventually cleared to return and finished with two catches for 19 yards on two targets. Buffalo hosts the Giants this upcoming Sunday night. With Dawson Knox also battling a wrist injury, the Bills could be down to Quintin Morris at tight end. Joel Wilson is on the practice squad.