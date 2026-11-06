Kincaid (chest) was a full participant in Friday's practice.

Sal Capaccio of WGR Sports Radio 550 Buffalo previously noted that Kincaid had shed his red non-contact jersey at Friday's practice, and the tight end's full participation in the session paves the way for him to be uniform Monday night against the Vikings. Over his last two games, Kincaid (who overall is tied for first among Bills in catches (27) and leads the team in receiving yards (401)) has logged an 11-124-1 receiving line, a pace that keeps him relevant from a fantasy perspective.