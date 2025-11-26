Kincaid (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Maddy Glab of the Bills' official site reports.

While coach Sean McDermott noted this past Friday that Kincaid was improving, the tight end hasn't been able to practice since hurting his hamstring in Week 10. When asked Wednesday if Kincaid could return to action Sunday against the Steelers, McDermott replied, "we'll see, there's a chance." If Kincaid is unable to return this weekend, however, Dawson Knox and Jackson Hawes would continue to handle Buffalo's tight end duties in Week 13.