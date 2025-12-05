The Bills placed Slay on the reserve/did not report list Friday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran informed the Bills on Thursday that he was contemplating retirement and would not report to the team facilities. The Bills have chosen to retain the cornerback's rights, and depending on the verbiage in Slay's contract, they may be able to claim money from his signing bonus for their own cap if he remains firm in his decision.