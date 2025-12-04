Slay has informed the Bills that he is contemplating retirement and will not report to the team facilities after being claimed off waivers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Slay and the Steelers mutually parted ways after the veteran cornerback was a healthy scratch during last Sunday's loss to the Bills. The very same Bills then enlisted his talent by claiming him off waivers, a move that the cornerback's former team, the Eagles, also attempted. The Bills had higher waiver priority and ended up with the 34-year-old. It is worth considering that Slay's plan was a retirement tour with the team he won a Super Bowl with, and the Bills' claim deprived the cornerback of a potential return where he may have started as a replacement for outside cornerback Adoree' Jackson.