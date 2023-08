Knox (finger) returned to practice Tuesday, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports.

Knox played four snaps in the preseason opener but missed last weekend's second exhibition. He should be on track for the Week 1 opener against the Jets on Monday, Sept. 11. Knox's role remains secure as the top inline tight end, but the arrival of first-round rookie Dalton Kincaid clouds Knox's potential target share as the fourth or fifth option in the pecking order on offense.