Anderson (concussion) remains in the concussion protocol Monday, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Anderson continues to progress in his recovery from a concussion sustained in Week 8. With Matt Barkley having led the Bills to a 41-10 win over the Jets and rookie quarterback Josh Allen (elbow) nearing a return to full health, it appears unlikely that Anderson will start another game this season. It's possible that the veteran could remain in Buffalo as a depth option, but Anderson could realistically be a candidate for release when healthy.

