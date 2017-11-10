Gaines (hamstring), who's practiced on a limited basis all week, is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against New Orleans, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.

Other than dropping a sure interception, Leonard Johnson did well subbing for Gaines in the Week 9 loss to the Jets, but in general the Bills have been shredded in the three games Gaines has missed, so they could really use him out there considering New Orleans has a pretty decent guy leading the passing attack.